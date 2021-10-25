Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC second quarter profit up 38% to Rs 173 cr

-
ALSO READ
Life insurers may have short-term pressure on profitability: ICICI Pru Life
Non-life insurers' premium income up 7% YoY to Rs 14,809 cr in June
Insurers' provision pool balloons as fatalities spike in second Covid wave
Non-life insurers' premium up 19.46% at Rs 20,000 crore in July
Non-life insurers' premium income rise 11.35% YoY in May to Rs 12,316 cr
-
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Monday reported 38 per cent jump in profit at Rs 173.1 crore for September quarter 2021-22.
The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 125.4 crore in the year-ago period, the fund house said in a regulatory filing.
Total revenues rose 28 per cent to Rs 372.2 crore in the period under review from Rs 291 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Also, the company has declared am interim dividend Rs 5.60 per share for 2021-22.
"We continue to focus on increasing our overall assets under management by growing across different asset categories. Our sustained growth in SIP (systematic investor plan) book, equity AUM (assets under management), B-30 assets, folio count and differentiated product offerings have contributed towards our growth," company's managing director and CEO A Balasubramanian said.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Financial Inc of Canada, got listed on the stock exchanges earlier this month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU