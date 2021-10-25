Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC second quarter profit up 38% to Rs 173 cr

on Monday reported 38 per cent jump in profit at Rs 173.1 crore for September quarter 2021-22.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 125.4 crore in the year-ago period, the fund house said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenues rose 28 per cent to Rs 372.2 crore in the period under review from Rs 291 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Also, the company has declared am interim dividend Rs 5.60 per share for 2021-22.

"We continue to focus on increasing our overall assets under management by growing across different asset categories. Our sustained growth in SIP (systematic investor plan) book, equity AUM (assets under management), B-30 assets, folio count and differentiated product offerings have contributed towards our growth," company's managing director and CEO A Balasubramanian said.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Financial Inc of Canada, got listed on the stock exchanges earlier this month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)