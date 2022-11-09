JUST IN
Aim to source 70% power requirement from solar energy in FY24: ABD
Marks & Spencer India to speed up expansion amid global headwinds
Premium hotel inventory may rise 3.5-4% this financial year, says report
Nykaa shares slump as one-year lockup period of pre-IPO investors ends
World's largest beer maker adds Budweiser whiskey to its menu in India
Cost inflation overhang set to hit Jubilant FoodWorks in near term
A Rs 5,000 cr opportunity: Hinterland is Pine Labs' BNPL money-spinner
Global Investors Meet: ESR inks pact with K'taka govt to invest Rs 2,500 cr
Twitter adds 'Official' label for PM Modi, some other big verified accounts
BEL signs MoU with Aerosense Tech to leverage complementary strengths
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Lupin posts net profit of Rs 130 cr in Q2, revenue rises to Rs 4,145 cr
Business Standard

Aim to source 70% power requirement from solar energy in FY24: ABD

In FY22, ABD's units consumed approximately 27 lakh units of electricity from local electricity boards

Topics
Allied Blenders & Distillers | solar energy | renewable energy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Renewable Energy, Solar Energy
To achieve, this ABD is installing solar power plants in seven of its units. Total installed capacity of these plants will be 1,400 KW

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) on Wednesday said it plans to source 70 per cent of its power consumption from solar energy in the next financial year.

In FY22, ABD's units consumed approximately 27 lakh units of electricity from local electricity boards.

"Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) Ltd, India's largest domestic alcobev company, announced that it is aiming to replace 70 per cent of the power with renewable solar power in the next financial year (FY'24)," a company statement said.

To achieve, this ABD is installing solar power plants in seven of its units. Total installed capacity of these plants will be 1,400 KW.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is to take steps to make a difference for the business and the world. The Government of India and respective states are taking several initiatives for cleaner energy and this initiative addresses a similar thinking, it added.

Shekhar Ramamurthy, Executive Deputy Chairman, ABD, said, "We have instilled ESG at the heart of our operations and are taking steps towards a model that will deliver cleaner energy and sustainable value. In addition to replacing 70% of our power with solar renewable power - ABD has embarked on a journey with a vision of minimizing wastage and zero discharge."

Bikram Basu, Vice President, Strategy, Marketing and Business Development at ABD, said, "It's important to move to renewable and cleaner energy. This needs a thinking with ESG at the core of our beliefs and operations, current and future. We are taking the right steps in making the change.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Allied Blenders & Distillers

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 22:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.