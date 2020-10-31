Air India appoints new chiefs in three of its subsidiaries

National carrier has appointed new chiefs in some of its subsidiaries.

Accordingly, has appointed Aloke Singh as the Chief Executive in its international low cost subsidiary Express.

Besides, Deepak Khullar has been appointed as the CEO of Hotel Corporation of India (HCI), another Air India subsidiary. HCI is best known for running the Centaur Hotels.

Furthermore, Harpreet A De Singh, Executive Director, Air India, will hold the CEO's charge in the Alliance Air Limited till further orders.

She will be relieved of the charge of the post of ED, Flight Safety.

Consequently, Captain Nivedita Bhasin, GM, Flight Safety, will hold the charge of the post of ED, Flight Safety, in addition to her own duties till further orders.

Air India has also renewed the contract of Captain Ashvini Sharma, the current CEO of Air India Airport Services Limited (AIASL).

The AIASL was formed with an aim to provide unified ground handling services (ramp, passenger, baggage, cargo handling and cabin cleaning) under the brand name Air India Airport Services.

