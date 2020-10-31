Yamaha ties up with Amazon India to sell apparels, accessories online

-
ALSO READ
Yamaha Motors expects sales momentum to continue in festive season
Yamaha Motor India launches online sales platform in India amid pandemic
Covid-19 impact: Yamaha expects India sales to be 10-year low in 2020
Hyundai records over 1.5 mn visitors on its online car sales platform
TVS Motor gains 5%, hits over 8-month high ahead of September sales data
-
Two-wheeler maker India Yamaha Motor on Saturday said it has tied up with Amazon India to sell its range of apparels and accessories online.
This is for the first time in India that the company would sell its apparels and accessories online, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement.
With this move Yamaha customers and motorcyclists will be able to buy a wide range of accessories and apparels for both motorcycles and scooters in an easy and convenient way through Amazon India, it added.
Yamaha merchandise on the online market place will include a wide range of riding apparels such as T-Shirts, jackets,the two-wheeler maker said.
Besides, the company will also retail other merchandise like stickers, key chains, along with other two-wheeler accessories, it added.
"We are continuously working to strengthen our online presence in the Indian market and today's announcement is another step in this direction to connect and communicate with our target audience," Yamaha Motor India Group of companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara said.
The company has recently started vehicle sales online and now it will widen its customer reach by offering riding apparels and accessories, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU