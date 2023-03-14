Air India collaborates with Salesforce to improve customer services

Tata Group-owned on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Salesforce to provide improved customer services.

"By working with Salesforce, Air India's customer-facing staff across all touchpoints will be empowered with a unified data platform for its customers and AI-assisted tools to excel in every customer interaction," the airline said in a release.

With the collaboration, the carrier will optimise the customer experience across all key touchpoints -- online, on the ground and in the air.

"The technology being deployed from Salesforce will allow to track customer interactions across its contact centre, mobile, web, chatbot, email, social media and other channels to provide a single source-of-truth of customer asks as well as challenges. This will also give Air India's customer facing staff and its automated systems the ability to act on challenges proactively and track them to closure, assisted by Artificial Intelligence technologies," the release said.

also said that with the technology, it would have a unified customer data platform.

"By working with Salesforce, Air India aims to see major improvements to customer experience and higher productivity of its customer-facing staff," it added.

