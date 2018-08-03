Air India plans to enhance codeshare agreement with Ethiopian Airlines

National passenger carrier will enhance a codeshare agreement with Ethiopian Airlines, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the expanded codeshare agreement will allow its passengers to access Ethiopian Airlines' network in Africa.

On the other hand, Ethiopian Airlines' passengers will be able to access Air India's network in Australia and Hong Kong, in addition to the Indian domestic destinations.

The expanded codeshare agreement between the two carriers will enable the customers to enjoy better connectivity options and play a significant role in enhancing investment and commercial ties, the national flag carrier said.

The partnership between and commenced in 2011 and currently includes 14 sectors each, on the services of either airline.