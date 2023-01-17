JUST IN
Airtel launches 5G services in Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota in a phased manner

Private telecom company Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of its 5G services in three cities of Jaipur, Kota and Udaipur of Rajasthan

Topics
Bharti Airtel | 5G service in India | rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Airtel 5G, Airtel
Airtel 5G

Private telecom company Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of its 5G services in three cities of Jaipur, Kota and Udaipur of Rajasthan.

The company, in a statement, said it has launched '5G Plus' services in the three cities.

"We will provide 5G services at the venue hosting the Jaipur Literature Festival," Marut Dilawari, the CEO of Bharti Airtel Rajasthan, said.

Currently, the service will be available in select areas of these cities and as the company completes the construction of its network, Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to other customers in a phased manner, he said.

According to the company, the customers with 5G-enabled devices can continue to use the faster Airtel 5G Plus network at no additional cost until the rollout becomes more widespread.

The company would expand its network to provide its services across the state in the coming times, Dilawari said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 21:40 IST

