Airtel launches 5G services in Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota in a phased manner

Private telecom company on Tuesday announced the launch of its 5G services in three cities of Jaipur, Kota and Udaipur of .

The company, in a statement, said it has launched '5G Plus' services in the three cities.

"We will provide 5G services at the venue hosting the Jaipur Literature Festival," Marut Dilawari, the CEO of Rajasthan, said.

Currently, the service will be available in select areas of these cities and as the company completes the construction of its network, Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to other customers in a phased manner, he said.

According to the company, the customers with 5G-enabled devices can continue to use the faster Airtel 5G Plus network at no additional cost until the rollout becomes more widespread.

The company would expand its network to provide its services across the state in the coming times, Dilawari said.

