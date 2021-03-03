Airtel raises $750 mn via allotment of unsecured senior fixed rate notes

Telecom company on Wednesday said it has raised USD 750 million through allotment of 'unsecured senior fixed rate notes' to eligible investors.

The notes will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, said in a statement.

"...we wish to inform you that upon the approval of the Special Committee of Directors for debt fund raising, the company has raised USD 750,000,000 on March 03, 2021 through allotment of Unsecured Senior Fixed Rate Notes...due 2031 to the eligible investors...," Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

Also, the allotment of USD 500 million subordinated perpetual securities has been completed by Network i2i Limited, a Mauritius-based wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

"The perpetual securities shall be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited," it added.

