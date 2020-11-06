Allcargo Logistics profit after tax dips 13% to Rs 58 cr in Sept quarter

-
-
Allcargo Logistics on Friday reported a 13.24 per cent dip in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 58 crore for the quarter ended September 30.
The logistics firm had clocked a PAT of Rs 66.84 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, it said in a BSE filing.
Its total income during July-September 2020 increased to Rs 2,351.59 crore, from Rs 1,883.98 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses also rose to Rs 2,283.69 crore, compared with Rs 1,808.48 crore a year ago.
Allcargo operates primarily in four segments -- multimodal transport operations, container freight stations operations/inland container depot operations, project and engineering solutions, and logistics park.
