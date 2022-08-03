SpiceJet in discussion with Middle Eastern carrier for possible stake sale

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

SpiceJet

Low cost carrier SpiceJet is said to be in active discussion with a Middle Eastern carrier for a possible stake sale.

SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh holds a stake of around 60 per cent in the budget carrier. Sources said a big Middle Eastern airline has expressed interest to pick a 24 per cent stake and a board seat in SpiceJet. A big Indian business conglomerate has also approached Singh for a stake in the airline.

Reacting to the development, a SpiceJet Spokesperson said, "The company continues to be in discussions with various investors to secure sustainable financing and will make appropriate disclosures in accordance with applicable regulations."

Earlier, on Tuesday, SpiceJet said that it entered into a full and final settlement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and has cleared all outstanding principal dues of the airport operator. With this, SpiceJet will no longer remain on 'cash and carry' at AAI run airports across the country and will revert to advance payment mechanism for daily flight operations. SpiceJet's ability to clear the pending dues reflects the airline's improved cash flow in recent times.

SpiceJet's domestic network covers the length and breadth of the country with the airline operating to 51 domestic destinations. Pioneer of the regional connectivity scheme, SpiceJet is the country's largest regional player helping connect the remotest parts of the country by air.

The airline's focus on providing direct flight connectivity to regional hubs not only ensures better connectivity, it also has a cascading effect on tourism and economic activity in the region. SpiceJet has added multiple UDAN destinations to the country's aviation map including Pakyong, Jharsuguda, Kandla, Darbhanga, Kanpur, Ajmer (Kishangarh), among others.

--IANS

kvm/dpb

 

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 10:59 IST

