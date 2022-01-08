Amansa sells shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions worth Rs 351 cr

-
Amansa Holdings Pvt Ltd on Friday sold shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd worth nearly Rs 351 crore, through an open market transaction.
As per BSE's block deal data, over 1.76 crore shares of the firm were sold at an average price of Rs 199 apiece.
This took the total deal value to Rs 350.83 crore.
As per another transaction, American Funds Fundamental Investors bought the same number of shares at the same price.
On the BSE, shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions ended 0.63 per cent higher at Rs 199.3.
