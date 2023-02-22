JUST IN
Amazon closes $3.9 billion acquisition of health company One Medical

Amazon said Wednesday it has closed its $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary care organization One Medical

Topics
Amazon | health

AP  |  New York 

Amazon

Amazon said Wednesday it has closed its $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary care organization One Medical.

The e-commerce giant has said the buyout, which was announced in July, is a key component of its growing health care business, which includes its online drugstore Amazon Pharmacy and a patient to doctor messaging service called Amazon Clinic.

One Medical, which was owned by an Francisco-based 1Life Healthcare Inc, has about 815,000 members and 214 medical offices in more than 20 markets. Its membership-based service offers virtual care as well as in-person visits.

The two companies said Wednesday membership to the service will be available to new U.S. customers for $144 a 28% discount - for the first year.

Last September, both One Medical and Amazon received a request for additional information from the Federal Trade Commission in connection with a review of the merger. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Customers want and deserve better, and that's what One Medical has been working and innovating on for more than a decade. Together, we believe we can make the health care experience easier, faster, more personal, and more convenient for everyone," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement.

The FTC is also reviewing Amazon's $1.65 billion planned purchase of iRobot, which was announced last August.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 23:14 IST

`
