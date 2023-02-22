Amazon closes $3.9 billion acquisition of health company One Medical

-
ALSO READ
Twitter caps 9 years of largely unfulfilled promise on NYSE with buyout
TMS Ep312: Tata's Bisleri buyout, India's space start-ups, Markets, ARPU
Elon Musk requests to delay Twitter trial to November: Court filing
Twitter shareholders vote in favour of Elon Musk's $44-bn offer
Elon Musk, Twitter CEO seek to reschedule questioning on $44 bn buyout deal
-
Amazon said Wednesday it has closed its $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary care organization One Medical.
The e-commerce giant has said the buyout, which was announced in July, is a key component of its growing health care business, which includes its online drugstore Amazon Pharmacy and a patient to doctor messaging service called Amazon Clinic.
One Medical, which was owned by an Francisco-based 1Life Healthcare Inc, has about 815,000 members and 214 medical offices in more than 20 markets. Its membership-based service offers virtual care as well as in-person visits.
The two companies said Wednesday membership to the service will be available to new U.S. customers for $144 a 28% discount - for the first year.
Last September, both One Medical and Amazon received a request for additional information from the Federal Trade Commission in connection with a review of the merger. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
Customers want and deserve better, and that's what One Medical has been working and innovating on for more than a decade. Together, we believe we can make the health care experience easier, faster, more personal, and more convenient for everyone," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement.
The FTC is also reviewing Amazon's $1.65 billion planned purchase of iRobot, which was announced last August.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 23:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU