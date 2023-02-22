Delhi court sends notice to Dunzo for sexual harassment by delivery agent

-
ALSO READ
Swiggy announces sexual harassment policy for women delivery executives
Diversity in India Inc: Sexual harassment plaints below pre-pandemic levels
Sexual harassment complaints in the sporting world in single digits
Kerala judge transferred over observations in sexual harassment case
Gameskraft Technology faces Rs 21,000-crore tax notice for 'GST evasion'
-
Delhi's Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Wednesday issued notice to delivery company Dunzo for alleged sexual harassment by its delivery partner, who showed up drunk at a woman's address at midnight and later even threatened her over WhatsApp to withdrew her complaint.
A bench of Raj Kumar Chauhan and Dr Rajendra Dhar issued the notice to Dunzo following a complaint seeking Rs 50 lakh damages for negligent hiring and alleged sexual harassment by a delivery partner.
Complainant, Rahella Khan was represented by lawyers Abhishek Yadav and Ankita Wadhwa.
In her complaint, Khan had stated that she had placed an order and a Dunzo delivery partner had showed up in a drunk condition at her address at midnight and abused her. However, after two days, the delivery partner sent a text to withdraw her complaint over WhatsApp.
Khan also alleged that the man then harassed her and sent her murder and rape threats. He even used extremely profane language. The man even sent her photo some girls which he claimed to have murdered while warning her that she would be next.
Khan had even sent a legal notice to Dunzo, which, in response, blamed her for contacting delivery partner directly.
Not getting any response or action from Dunzo, Khan had filed a police complaint on which an FIR was also registered.
City's Saket court has also sought investigation report from the police, however, Khan, later moved the district consumer forum for damages on the grounds of sexual harassment, negligent hiring, false advertising, misrepresentation by the company application with regard to the time of the delivery, failure of the company to meet reasonable consumer safety expectation and overall negligence, among others.
--IANS
spr/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 22:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU