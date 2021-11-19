Amazon India inks collaborations to empower women entrepreneurs

on Friday said it has joined hands with four organisations as part of its Amazon Saheli programme to accelerate the growth of women entrepreneurs across the country.

These organisations include Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS), Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM), Chhattisgarh State Forest Department (CG Forest) and Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS).

Through this, Amazon and the government bodies will come together to assist and empower lakhs of women entrepreneurs associated with them from the four states to register their business with and access a wider market base, a statement said.

Amazon Saheli programme will offer extensive training and skill development workshops for its participants to help women entrepreneurs associated with them understand the nuances of online selling and develop skills and capabilities necessary to grow their business on Amazon.in.

These training workshops comprise sessions on the listing of products, imaging & cataloguing, packaging and shipping, inventory and account management, and customer servicing.

On the occasion of Women's Entrepreneurship Day, Amazon.in launched a special WED storefront with a selection of products made available by women-owned businesses.

The WED storefront will help customers discover and purchase from close to 98,000 unique products from selections like handicraft, handloom, fashion accessories, grocery, among others.

"In line with our commitment to digitise one Crore MSMEs by 2025, we are proud to announce that we are collaborating with leading government bodies, including UPSRLM in Uttar Pradesh, ARIAS in Assam, CG Forest in Chhattisgarh and JSLPS in Jharkhand to directly impact and empower lakhs of women entrepreneurs across the four states," Director, Seller Partner Services, Sumit Sahay said.

He added that the company wants to enable and empower women entrepreneurs who nurture the dream of starting something of their own and help them unleash their true potential by providing a comprehensive suite of marketplace services and continued support.

