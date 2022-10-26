JUST IN
Vistara cancels 14 int'l flights due to delay in delivery of B787 aircraft
Byju's employees meet Kerala minister after 170 staff are 'asked to resign'
Dove dry shampoo recall in US: Mkt too small, no impact likely in India
Play Store policies: CCI lands second blow, Google fined Rs 936 crore
Sprite now a $1 billion brand in India: Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey
OTT apps: COAI bats for 'same service, same rules' under draft telecom Bill
Indian app developers hail CCI penalty on Google as 'collective victory'
Nomura Singapore sells 1.52% stake in CSB Bank worth Rs 61 crore
UltraTech to ramp up domestic cement capacity by a third by FY26
CPSEs fail to procure mandated quantities from SMEs led by SC/ST and women
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Vistara cancels 14 int'l flights due to delay in delivery of B787 aircraft
Business Standard

Flipkart to raise up to $3 bn to expand product range in India: Report

Walmart Inc-backed Flipkart is considering raising $2 billion to $3 billion at a valuation of more than $40 billion to expand its product range in India

Topics
Flipkart | Walmart | India

Reuters 

Flipkart

Walmart Inc-backed Flipkart is considering raising $2 billion to $3 billion at a valuation of more than $40 billion to expand its product range in India and challenge rivals, the Mint reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The world's biggest retailer is keen to bring in strategic investors for the Indian company, but is also open to selling to large pure-play investment firms, the report said, citing one of the two people.

Walmart is yet to formally mandate investment bankers to look for strategic partners and large global investors for the latest fundraising plan, the report added.

Flipkart is currently valued at over $40 billion and may dilute around 7% for raising as much as $3 billion, the Mint report said.

Last year, Flipkart raised $3.6 billion in a funding round, giving it a valuation of $37.6 billion.

"We do not comment on speculation," a Walmart spokesperson said, while Flipkart did not respond to Reuters request for a comment.

Walmart acquired a roughly 77% stake in Flipkart for about $16 billion in 2018 - its biggest deal ever - and said later that year that it could take the company public in four years.

In April, Reuters reported that Indian e-commerce company Flipkart has internally raised its IPO valuation target by around a third to $60 billion to $70 billion and plans a U.S. listing in 2023 instead of this year.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Devika Syamnath)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Flipkart

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 06:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.