Ambuja Cements' shares fall nearly 6% on weak results in Dec quarter

Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd fell nearly 6 per cent on Friday after the company reported a decline of 55.48 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter.
On BSE, the scrip closed 5.87 per cent lower at Rs 338.3. Intra-day, it was trading at Rs 337.2.
Likewise, on NSE, the counter closed at Rs 338.5, sliding 5.92 per cent over previous close.
It had hit a low of Rs 337.2 during the trading session.
The company on Thursday reported a decline of 55.48 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 430.97 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had clocked a net profit of Rs 968.24 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The firm's consolidated result also includes the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd.
