Amul to Dettol: Brands go viral with safety messages about coronavirus

As the world fights the menace of a new crown shaped virus named COVID-19 that has disrupted the global order, brands have also jumped on to the bandwagon to ‘educate,’ stay visible and relevant and, express solidarity with consumers in the midst of a global crisis. Hygiene brands stepped in early, with warnings and advisories on how to conduct oneself.

Reckitt Benckiser has launched a Paigham-e-Sehat (message of health) campaign around its brand Dettol. The company said that it hopes to drive behaviour change among its target audience and is trying to reach out to 550,000 ...