Apple's Rs 13,900 MagSafe Duo charger to be available in India soon

has announced that its MagSafe Duo charger, costing Rs 13,900, will soon be available in India.

For this price, the customers will get the charger, which simultaneously charges an Watch and an iPhone 12, and a one-metre long USB-C to lightning cable.

said on its India Store Online one can also purchase a 20W USB-C power adapter separately.

MagSafe is a new feature on all iPhone 12 models that allows for magnetic accessories to be attached to the back of the devices.

Apple has also released leather cases for the iPhone 12 that feature support for Apple's new MagSafe charging system, too.

There are three sizes each and come in blue, yellow, brown, black, and red colour options.

The MagSafe technology features an array of magnets around the coil at the back of the iPhone 12 in a beautifully placed ring, optimised for alignment and efficiency.

MagSafe chargers efficiently provide up to 15W of power, while still accommodating existing Qi-enabled devices, meaning you can still use any standard Qi-compatible wireless charger.

Apple earlier indicated that its new MagSafe Charger will be limited to 12W peak power delivery when used with iPhone 12 mini, compared to up to 15W for other iPhone 12 models.

The power delivered to any iPhone 12 via MagSafe Charger will depend on various factors like temperature and other activity.

--IANS

wh/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)