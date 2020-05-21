Apple may postpone iPhone 12 launch to October due to coronavirus pandemic

American technology giant is likely to push its September " 12" launch event onto early October due to global coronavirus pandemic. The company is currently mulling the situation, and considering to push the 2020 flagship smartphone launch in October to cut short a gap between the event and handsets reaching store shelves, according to Jon Prosser, a reliable insider.

Prosser, who correctly reported the release date of the SE, said that there is also the possibility that a later 12 launch event could allow more reporters and analysts to attend in person. He added, the October announcement will give the Cupertino-based tech giant time to reopen more stores in different markets that are closed down due to lockdown.

According to Posser, a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will be available with 128GB or 256GB of storage and that 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro models will have 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.





Prosser has claimed that the upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone 12 may start from $649 while 6.1-inch iPhone 12 may come with a price tag of $749.

Like the 5.4-inch iPhone, the 6.1-inch device will sport 5G connectivity and a dual-camera setup at the rear.

The only difference is that it would come with a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display, said Prosser.

There will be two 'pro' iPhone 12 models as well.