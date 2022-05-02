Ashok Leyland reports 42% rise in total commercial vehicle sales in April

-
Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported 42 per cent increase in total commercial vehicle sales at 11,847 units in April.
The company had sold 8,340 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.
Domestic sales were higher 41 per cent at 11,197 units, against 7,961 units in April 2021, it added.
Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales rose 78 per cent to 7,073 units compared to 3,983 units in the year-ago month.
Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market were up 4 per cent at 4,124 units, against 3,978 units in April 2021, the company said.
