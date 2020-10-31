Ather Energy opens full payment window for 2 variants in Bengaluru, Chennai

-
Electric two-wheeler startup Ather Energy opened the full payment windowfor its 125-cc 450 Plus and 450X e-scooters for the customers in Bengaluru and Chennai from Saturday.
Bookings for the rest of the cities will open before Diwali, the company said in a release.
The EV maker had recently announced an assured buyback scheme for the two variants of its Ather 450 model.
Ather Energy has opened the full payment window for 450 Plus and 450X from October 31 and the scooters will be delivered within three weeks of payment, the company said.
Along with the buyback scheme for 450X at Rs 85,000 and Rs 70,000 for 450 Plus at the end of three years, it had also announced cutting 450 Plus price by Rs 9,000 to almost Rs 1.40 lakh.
Ather Energy has 37 fast charging stations in Bengaluru and 13 in Chennai and will also be installing the same at newer locations in Chennai, it said adding this phase of installations of Ather Grid will be live across over 135+ locations by December 2020 in all the 11 cities that the company has announced its presence in.
The charging infrastructure can be used by all electric vehicles - four-wheelers and two-wheelers to charge and will be free until March 2021, as per its earlier announcement.
