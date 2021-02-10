Aurobindo Pharma Q3 net profit zooms over four-fold to Rs 2,946.32 cr

-
ALSO READ
Aurobindo Pharma rallies 6% as Q2 net profit rises 26% YoY to Rs 805.65 cr
Aurobindo Pharma declines 4% despite 23% YoY jump in June quarter profit
Aurobindo Pharma reports 26% increase in Q2 net profit at Rs 805 crore
Aurobindo Pharma: Multiple growth triggers to improve Street sentiment
Divestment of US subsidiary to leave Aurobindo Pharma cash positive
-
Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,946.32 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 mainly on account of one time exceptional gains.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 705.31 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Aurobindo Pharma said in a BSE filing.
The consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 6,364.91 crore. It was Rs 5,895 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
The profit before tax includes exceptional items of Rs 2,813.89 crore for the quarter ended in December consists of disposal of business assets of a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, Natrol LLC, on account of remeasurement of equity interest in Eugia Pharma Specialties Ltd and impairment charges taken considering the difficult economic conditions and the continued impact of COVID 19 in certain markets towards product-related intangibles and goodwill, the filing said.
"We maintained growth momentum in our revenue and profitability despite COVID challenges. We are witnessing steady progress in our specialty pipeline and continue to focus on growing our business, improving efficiencies and productivity", Aurobindo Pharma Managing Director N Govindarajan said.
The board has approved a third interim dividend of Rs1.5 per equity share of Re 1/- for the financial year 2020-21, the filing said.
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma closed at Rs 967.85 per scrip on BSE, up 0.88 percent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU