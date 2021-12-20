B2B ecommerce platform Bizongo raises $110 mn led by Tiger Capital

-
ALSO READ
Asian Paints vice chairman Manish Choksi joins Bizongo Advisory board
Unicorns of tomorrow: Zilingo, Mobile Premier League, Rebel Foods are top 3
Trifecta Capital announces first close of late-stage venture capital fund
Bizongo turns profitable; eyes $300 mn in annualised revenue by FY22
India added three 'unicorns' per month in 2021: Hurun report
-
B2B ecommerce platform Bizongo on Monday said it has raised $110 million in a Series D round led by New York-based Tiger Global Management.
With the latest round, Bizongo's valuation has soared to $600 million, making it the market leader in the segment.
"Bizongo offers solutions across digital vendor management, supply chain automation and supply chain financing to its enterprise customers. It enables them to digitise their entire vendor ecosystem and build integrated and connected supply chain processes," said Sachin Agrawal, Co-founder at Bizongo.
The startup will deploy the fresh funds in ramping up its business and tech teams to develop a suite of digital services for both sides of the marketplace. It will also invest in transforming over 100 factories into true 'cloud factories' through its proprietary solutions.
Founded in 2015 by IIT graduates Aniket Deb, Ankit Tomar and Agrawal, Bizongo is digitising the massively fragmented B2B segment of made-to-order goods.
The B2B tech company recorded an 8X growth in its top line from its pre-pandemic scale clocking an ARR (annual recurring revenue) of $250 million in November this year.
"At a size of $500 billion, this market is vast yet highly fragmented and unorganised. The full-stack approach with an asset-light operating model makes Bizongo stand out as a market leader in this segment," said John Curtius, Partner at Tiger Global.
The series D round had new investments from CDC and IFC EAF, and saw participation from existing investors BCap, Chiratae Ventures, Schroder Adveq, IFC and Add Ventures by SCG.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU