Asian Paints vice chairman Manish Choksi joins Bizongo Advisory board

Bizongo, a B2B platform for unbranded goods, on Monday said it has created an advisory board and onboarded Vice Chairman Manish Choksi to the panel.

The industry veteran brings with him over three decades of entrepreneurial and leadership experience in strategic integration of technology with a sharp focus on business expansion and growth across global markets, a statement said.

Bizongo, which recently closed its series C funding of USD 51 million, is gearing to transform into a sustainable global institution as it expands in emerging markets of South East Asia, such as Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam and starts servicing the developed markets of US, Middle East, Europe, it added.

"With Choksi's counsel, Bizongo aims to ramp up its efforts across digital vendor management, supply chain automation, and supply chain financing. In parallel, the company is also focusing on creating a stronger portfolio of unbranded products that are not limited to packaging and extend into other segments, such as textiles and garments," the statement said.

Bizongo is also looking to transform itself into the most aspirational B2B technology company with a people-centric approach and a strong work-culture, it added.

"With COVID-19 forcing businesses to relook at their supply chains, Bizongo continues to transform and automate global supply chains for unbranded goods. This is an exciting time to mentor the Founders and work with the team at Bizongo as they build India's full stack B2B platform," Choksi said.

Aniket Deb, co-founder and CEO of Bizongo, said Choksi brings with him an unmatched experience in establishing businesses in new geographies.

"As we look to implement the new vision to be a global leader, his proven expertise will be valuable in driving forward Bizongo's journey of becoming India's very own tech first B2B platform for unbranded products. We are extremely enthused to welcome Manish on our advisory board and look forward to learning from his counsel, he added.

Bizongo has witnessed strong growth over the last year with more than 100 enterprise customers and over 1,000 manufacturing partners. The company is backed by Schroder Adveq, CDC Investment, AddVentures, Chiratae Ventures, B Capital Group, IFC and Accel.

