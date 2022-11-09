Bajaj Consumer Care Q2 net dips 32% to Rs 32 cr, revenue up 8% to Rs 232 cr

FMCG firm Ltd on Wednesday reported a decline of 31.93 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 31.65 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 46.50 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, said Bajaj Consumer Care, part of the Bajaj Group of Companies, operating in the beauty care category.

Its total revenue from operations rose 8 per cent to Rs 232.45 crore during the period under review. It was Rs 216.17 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expenses of Bajaj Consumer Care, which owns brands such as Almond Drops Hair Oil, Brahmi Amla and Nomark, in the September quarter climbed 20.08 per cent to Rs 203.96 crore.

Shares of Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 157.65 apiece on the BSE, down 3.93 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)