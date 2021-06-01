Balrampur Chini Mills Q4 consolidated profit down 2.46% at Rs 235.50 cr

-
-
Balrampur Chini Mills on Tuesday reported a 2.46 per cent decline in consolidated profit during the quarter ending March 31, at Rs 235.50 crore compared to the same period of the last financial year.
The company's consolidated profit stood at Rs 241.44 crore during the corresponding period of FY20, Balrampur Chini Mills said on a BSE filing.
Revenue from operations declined by 41.41 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 1,019.35 crore compared to Rs 1,740.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
For the year 2020-21, the company's profit declined by 7.61 per cent to Rs 479.79 crore compared to Rs 519.35 crore in FY20.
Revenue from operations during 2020-21 dipped by 1.48 per cent to Rs 4,811.65 crore compared to Rs 4,741.29 crore in FY20.
Shares of the company closed flat at Rs 304.05 same on BSE.
