Divi's Labs Q4 net profit jumps 29% at Rs 502 crore on robust sales

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported a 29.30 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 502.02 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of robust sales.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 388.23 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Divi's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 1,811.71 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,466.44 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
For the fiscal year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,984.29 crore as against Rs 1,376.54 crore for the previous fiscal year, the filing said.
The company's total income for the financial year ended March 2021 stood at Rs 7,031.96 crore. It was Rs 5,584.05 crore for the year ago fiscal year, it added.
The Board of Directors of the company has proposed a dividend of Rs 20 per share of face value Rs 2 each for the financial year 2020-21, Divi's Laboratories said.
