Bata's consolidated net profit rises 15% to Rs 83 crore in December quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bata India expands footprint but performs below expectations in Q1
Bata India Q2 profit rises 47% to Rs 55 cr, net sales up 35% to Rs 830 cr
Stocks to Watch: RIL, PVR, HUL, Bata India, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, LTTS, Auto
Jubilant Food, Bata: Consumption stocks get leg up amid festive boost
F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Bata India
-
Footwear maker Bata Ltd on Tuesday reported a 15 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 83.19 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 72.32 crore in the same period last fiscal, Bata India said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 900.21 crore as compared to Rs 841.3 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 798.04 crore, up from Rs 757.6 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.
"Continuous focus on refreshing product portfolio with our strategy of casualisation and offering premium fashionable products reflected in overall ASP (average selling price) growth and expansion in share of our premium category brands like Hush Puppies, Marie Claire, Red Label, etc, that was backed by festivity and wedding season in the quarter," Bata India Ltd MD and CEO Gunjan Shah said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 21:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU