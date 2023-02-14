Bata's consolidated net profit rises 15% to Rs 83 crore in December quarter

Footwear maker Bata Ltd on Tuesday reported a 15 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 83.19 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 72.32 crore in the same period last fiscal, said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 900.21 crore as compared to Rs 841.3 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 798.04 crore, up from Rs 757.6 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

"Continuous focus on refreshing product portfolio with our strategy of casualisation and offering premium fashionable products reflected in overall ASP (average selling price) growth and expansion in share of our premium category brands like Hush Puppies, Marie Claire, Red Label, etc, that was backed by festivity and wedding season in the quarter," Ltd MD and CEO Gunjan Shah said.

