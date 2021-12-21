West Bengal: 3 killed, 44 injured in IOC's Haldia refinery fire

Three persons were killed and 44 others suffered injuries in a fire that broke out in the Haldia Refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The IOC, in a statement, said the incident occurred at a unit of the refinery during shutdown-related works and that fire has been extinguished and the situation is under control

"In the motor spirit quality (MSQ) unit, during shutdown related works, at around 1450 hrs, today an incident occurred. The primary cause seems to be a flash fire leading to burn injuries to 44 persons and 3 persons have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. The fire has been immediately extinguished and the situation is under control.

"After preliminary first aid to the injured, they have been shifted to Haldia Refinery Hospital for treatment. District Administration’s support has been solicited to ensure immediate evacuation of the injured. A green corridor has been operationalised with the support of the district administration for shifting the injured and critical cases to institutes of higher medical management. Authorities are inquiring into the cause of the incident," said IOC.

Out of the 44 injured, 37 are being referred to a hospital in Kolkata, a senior police officer of Purba Medinipur district told PTI.

The condition of seven of them are stated to be critical, he added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed anguish at the death of three persons in the refinery fire.

"Deeply anguished by the fire in IOC, Haldia. Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor. GoWB will extend all assistance to ensure their speedy recovery," she tweeted.