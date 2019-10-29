JUST IN
Bharti Airtel defers Q2 results till Nov 14 over ambiguity on AGR verdict

Shares of the company, which was expected to release its quarterly numbers later in the day, dropped 3.3 per cent in early trade

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

Bharti Airtel said on Tuesday it has postponed its second-quarter earnings report to mid-November, as the wireless operator sought clarity on the court ruling asking telecom firms to cough up overdue payments to the government.

Shares of the company, which was expected to release its quarterly numbers later in the day, dropped 3.3 per cent in early trade.

The company's board, which met earlier in the day, accepted the management's recommendation to shift the September-quarter results to Nov. 14, the telecom operator said in a statement.

The Supreme Court last week upheld a demand by the country's telecoms department (DoT) that wireless carriers pay 920 billion rupees ($12.97 billion) in overdue levies and interest.

The company is approaching the DoT to seek clarity on the total amount involved and seek their support to deal with this "adverse outcome", Airtel said.

Airtel's rivals have also expressed concerns about the court ruling. Loss-making smaller rival Vodafone Idea said it will ask the federal government for relief on payments of at least $4 billion after the court ruling.

 

 
First Published: Tue, October 29 2019. 09:24 IST

