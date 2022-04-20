BigBasket eyes 30% rise in GMV to Rs 13,000 crore this fiscal

-
ALSO READ
Flipkart IPO 'very much on the cards', no timeline for it: Walmart CFO
With record GMV of $13.4 bn, GeM catching up with Amazon and Flipkart
Flipkart launches skill-building academy for e-commerce logistics sector
Flipkart ups IPO valuation target to $60 bn, eyes 2023 US listing: Report
Amazon crosses 1 mn sellers mark in India; 450,000 added since Jan 2020
-
Online grocery seller BigBasket on Wednesday said it expects gross merchandise value on its platform to grow by 30 per cent to Rs 13,000 crore in the current fiscal with push from its quick commerce business and expansion of presence across the country.
BigBasket co-founder and CEO Hari Menon said that the company will significantly scale up offline stores from 90 to 695 in a year to reach out to 100 per cent of its customer base.
"The expected GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) for financial year 2022-23 is Rs 13,000 crore," Menon said.
The Tata group firm has recorded GMV of around Rs 10,000 crore in 2021-22.
Menon said consumer behaviour for buying grocery is changing due to availability of option, and BigBasket is expanding services to cater to 100 per cent of customers' basket.
He said there are three sets of customers based on their buying pattern -- those who plan to buy one month grocery in advance, customers who buy items like milk, bread etc on a daily basis and impulsive buyers.
"Now, because of the convenience that you have, the online services, people have moved out from the beginning of the month and now order through weekly planning," Menon said, adding that BB Now fits well into the company's strategy to cater to 100 per cent of customer basket.
"We believe that this whole quick commerce or these three use cases that I talked about is expected typically to be about 15 to 20 per cent of the overall grocery basket of a customer in a month. This business will be typically 15 to 20 per cent of the overall grocery business," Menon said.
He said the company will also integrate all its services into one "super app".
"Having multiple apps for different services can become very difficult. We got this whole concept of the BB super app, which means all our new services will be on one app. If you notice while you are in the area that covers BB Now, you'll find that BB (BigBasket) and BB Now are on the same app. Very soon, you will find BB Daily also on the same app," Menon said.
He said the company is scaling up the number of stores to reach out to 100 per cent of its customers.
"We have about 90 stores. Now we will scale to about 695 stores by the end of the year which will give us hundred per cent coverage of all our existing customers. We are going not city by city, but we are going by cluster of pin code by pin code and adjusting them and setting up stores now. So 90 stores are about 50 per cent of my customer base and very we will be able to get to 100 per cent of our customer base," Menon said.
BigBasket has plans to expand its footprint to 70 cities in the current fiscal year from about 37 cities at present, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU