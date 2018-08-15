Blackstone may buy stake in Jet Airways loyalty arm at Rs 30-40 bn: Report

US private equity firm is in talks to acquire a stake in the frequent-flier loyalty programme of (India) Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A potential deal could value the loyalty programme, Jet Privilege Private Ltd, between Rs 30 billion and Rs 40 billion ($429.1 million-$572.1 million) and would be dependant on securing adequate funding for its airline operations, Bloomberg said.

The Indian carrier and its partner Airways will remain investors in Jet Privilege even after a potential Blackstone transaction, Bloomberg said.

owns 50.1 percent of the loyalty programme, while owns the rest.

"As a minority shareholder (in Jet Airways), continues to work constructively with the Jet Airways board, promoter and management team," an Etihad spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Earlier this week, Jet said it was considering various options on priority to meet its funding requirements but called media reports on stake sale or plans to monetise its investment in its frequent flier programme as "purely speculative".

ALSO READ: Blackstone likely to sell Pune assets to Xander for around Rs 20 billion

The airline has also deferred its quarterly earnings report.

Blackstone was not immediately reachable for comment, while Jet Airways was unavailable for comment on account of a public holiday.

Jet Airways, along with Etihad, has embarked upon a reorganisation of its JetPrivilege programme to establish the unit as an independent loyalty and rewards company with a mandate to own and manage the operations of the loyalty programme independently, according to Jet Airways website.