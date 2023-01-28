BMW launches petrol, diesel variants of third-gen X1 SAV in India

Luxury car maker on Saturday launched the all-new X1 sports activity vehicle (SAV) in both petrol and diesel variants for consumers in India.

Locally produced at Group Plant Chennai, the car comes at introductory prices of Rs 45,90,000 (petrol) and Rs 47,90,000 (diesel) and is available for bookings at the company's dealership network and through its official website.

The company said that -- the deliveries for BMW X1 (diesel) will commence from March onwards and for the BMW X1 (petrol) from June.

"The all-new BMW X1 makes a statement in its class with its powerful build and distinct muscular design. The interior is impressively modern and digital, marked by advanced connectivity and superb ease of use. All this, while still being the most agile luxury Sports Activity Vehicle, is bound to take the X1's success to higher levels," Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said in a statement.

The third generation all-new BMW X1 luxury SAV has a host of new features, including Adaptive LED Headlights with High Beam Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with BMW Curved Display, My BMW App with Remote Functions, Digital Key Plus with Comfort Access, Parking and Reversing Assistant, Active Seats, Instrument Panel Luxury, Harmon Kardon audio system and a lot more.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the BMW X1 (diesel) sprints from 0 to 100 km/hr in 8.9 seconds, while, the BMW X1 (petrol) sprints from 0 to 100 km/hr in 9.2 seconds.

