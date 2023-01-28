JUST IN
BharatPe paid Rs 1.69 cr salary to Ashneer, Rs 63 lakh to his wife in FY22
Hindenburg report puts Asia's richest man Gautam Adani in eye of a storm
Congress seeks probe after report raises concerns over Adani Group shares
Startup 20 group to hold its inception meeting in Hyderabad on Jan 28-29
As short selling report roils markets, SBI defends exposure to Adani Group
Centre notifies GACs to look into complaints against social media firms
BYD India bullish on evolution of passenger electric vehicles market
As market capitalisation takes a beating, Adani group slips to No. 3
Tube Investments arm buys e-tractor startup Cellestial E-Mobility
Bharti Airtel rolls out 5G services in seven cities of Jammu and Kashmir
You are here: Home » Companies » News
BharatPe paid Rs 1.69 cr salary to Ashneer, Rs 63 lakh to his wife in FY22
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BMW launches petrol, diesel variants of third-gen X1 SAV in India

Luxury car maker BMW on Saturday launched the all-new BMW X1 sports activity vehicle (SAV) in both petrol and diesel variants for consumers in India.

Topics
BMW | BMW India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BMW X5
Representative Image

Luxury car maker BMW on Saturday launched the all-new BMW X1 sports activity vehicle (SAV) in both petrol and diesel variants for consumers in India.

Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car comes at introductory prices of Rs 45,90,000 (petrol) and Rs 47,90,000 (diesel) and is available for bookings at the company's dealership network and through its official website.

The company said that -- the deliveries for BMW X1 (diesel) will commence from March onwards and for the BMW X1 (petrol) from June.

"The all-new BMW X1 makes a statement in its class with its powerful build and distinct muscular design. The interior is impressively modern and digital, marked by advanced connectivity and superb ease of use. All this, while still being the most agile luxury Sports Activity Vehicle, is bound to take the X1's success to higher levels," Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said in a statement.

The third generation all-new BMW X1 luxury SAV has a host of new features, including Adaptive LED Headlights with High Beam Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with BMW Curved Display, My BMW App with Remote Functions, Digital Key Plus with Comfort Access, Parking and Reversing Assistant, Active Seats, Instrument Panel Luxury, Harmon Kardon audio system and a lot more.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the BMW X1 (diesel) sprints from 0 to 100 km/hr in 8.9 seconds, while, the BMW X1 (petrol) sprints from 0 to 100 km/hr in 9.2 seconds.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BMW

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 14:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.