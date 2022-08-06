JUST IN
MGL net falls 9% to Rs 185.20 cr on higher gas cost, revenue up two-folds
Marico Q1 net profit rises 3% to Rs 377 cr; revenue up 1.3% to Rs 2,558 cr
CAMS profit up 2.4% to Rs 64.78 crore in June quarter; revenue rises 18%
SBI reports 6.7% dip in standalone net profit at Rs 6,068 cr in Jun qtr
Fortis Healthcare's consolidated net profit falls 69% to Rs 134 cr in Q1
Petronet Q1 net up 10% on processing larger volumes of imported fuel
IRB Infra net profit rises multi-fold to Rs 363 crore in June quarter
Raymond posts Q1 net profit at Rs 82 crore helped by an increase in sales
Paytm Q1 net loss widens to Rs 644 cr; revenue up 89% to Rs 1,680 cr
Shipping Corporation of India Q1 net profit falls 27.97% to Rs 114.17 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
MGL net falls 9% to Rs 185.20 cr on higher gas cost, revenue up two-folds
Business Standard

Jagran Prakashan Q1 net profit at Rs 40.5 cr; revenue up 68% to Rs 454 cr

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 7.05 crore during the April-June period a year ago, Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL) said in a BSE filing.

Topics
Jagran Prakashan | Newspaper

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jagran Prakashan, Dainik Jagran
JPL Chairman and Managing Director Mahendra Mohan Gupta said the company maintained the trend of recovery of lost revenues since the outbreak of the pandemic even though the consumption remains subdued.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 40.49 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 7.05 crore during the April-June period a year ago, Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL) said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations jumped 68.11 per cent to Rs 454.46 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 270.32 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total expenses stood at Rs 412.85 crore, up 36.73 per cent from Rs 301.94 crore in Q1 FY22.

JPL Chairman and Managing Director Mahendra Mohan Gupta said the company maintained the trend of recovery of lost revenues since the outbreak of the pandemic even though the consumption remains subdued.

"High inflation and record high newsprint costs have impacted the profitability of the Company in spite of the continued cost optimisation measures taken since the onset of the pandemic," he said.

During the quarter, JPL's revenue from 'Printing, publishing and digital' rose 54.53 per cent to Rs 363.49 crore, as against Rs 235.21 crore in the year-ago period.

FM radio business revenue was up over two-fold to Rs 44.14 crore as against Rs 20.47 crore in Q1 FY 2021-22. Other revenue stood at Rs 47.84 crore, up three-fold.

"Print business stays strong and continues to be the growth driver for us. Radio, Outdoor, Events and Digital all did remarkably well and posted growth in revenue," Gupta added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Jagran Prakashan

First Published: Sat, August 06 2022. 19:28 IST

`
.