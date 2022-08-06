JUST IN
Marico Q1 net profit rises 3% to Rs 377 cr; revenue up 1.3% to Rs 2,558 cr
CAMS profit up 2.4% to Rs 64.78 crore in June quarter; revenue rises 18%
SBI reports 6.7% dip in standalone net profit at Rs 6,068 cr in Jun qtr
Fortis Healthcare's consolidated net profit falls 69% to Rs 134 cr in Q1
Petronet Q1 net up 10% on processing larger volumes of imported fuel
IRB Infra net profit rises multi-fold to Rs 363 crore in June quarter
Raymond posts Q1 net profit at Rs 82 crore helped by an increase in sales
Paytm Q1 net loss widens to Rs 644 cr; revenue up 89% to Rs 1,680 cr
Shipping Corporation of India Q1 net profit falls 27.97% to Rs 114.17 crore
Q1 results: M&M's consolidated net profit jumps more than 5 times
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Marico Q1 net profit rises 3% to Rs 377 cr; revenue up 1.3% to Rs 2,558 cr
Business Standard

MGL net falls 9% to Rs 185.20 cr on higher gas cost, revenue up two-folds

MGL said total gas sales jumped nearly 44 per cent to 313.75 million cubic meters with CNG sales soaring 64 per cent. EBITDA fell 6 per cent to Rs 285.55 crore in April-June.

Topics
Mahanagar Gas | Gas price | CNG prices

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mahanagar Gas
Net profit of Rs 185.20 crore in April-June compared with Rs 204.08 crore in the same period a year back, according to a company's stock exchange filing.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd, which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in Mumbai and other cities, on Saturday reported a 9 per cent drop in its June quarter net profit as higher gas cost negated a rise in sales.

Net profit of Rs 185.20 crore in April-June compared with Rs 204.08 crore in the same period a year back, according to a company's stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations soared more than twofold to Rs 1,613.19 crore.

Cost of natural gas, which is converted into CNG for sale to automobiles and piped natural gas for sale to households for cooking, jumped to Rs 1,004.53 crore from Rs 191.04 crore last year. This is because global energy prices soared after Russia invaded Ukraine.

MGL said total gas sales jumped nearly 44 per cent to 313.75 million cubic meters with CNG sales soaring 64 per cent. EBITDA fell 6 per cent to Rs 285.55 crore in April-June.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Mahanagar Gas

First Published: Sat, August 06 2022. 18:44 IST

`
.