JUST IN
Air India joins industry bodies FIA, AAPA to to help shape aviation future
Sebi approves Adani's open offer for 26% additional stake in NDTV
Tiger Global offloads 2.98% shares of PB Fintech worth Rs 522 crore
DoT mandates telecom infra firms to share assets with notified entities
In-store sales back in vogue: Apparel retailers see record revenues in Q2
DMRC's woes may continue after Delhi govt refuses bailout for RInfra dues
Adani group gets approval for NDTV open offer boosting takeover bid
Cummins Inc, Tata Motors team up to develop hydrogen-powered engines
Brokerages see margin expansion at auto firms as outlook turns positive
LIC has an edge over insurance firms: Gains market share in FY23
You are here: Home » Companies » News
JM Financial Q2 net income rises slightly to Rs 180 cr; bad loans spike
Business Standard

BSNL lists 13 properties on MSTC website for auction in five states

BSNL said that besides 13 properties listed for sale, there are more properties in the pipeline and will be put to auction soon

Topics
BSNL | MSTC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BSNL
(File photo: Reuters)

State-run telecom firm BSNL has partnered with MSTC to auction 13 surplus properties situated at prime locations in five states, the company said on Monday.

The company has invited bids by December 5 for sale of 13 properties in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, BSNL said in a statement.

"BSNL has entered into an agreement with MSTC for online sale of properties through MSTC portal," the public sector telecom firm said.

Loss-making BSNL had identified 14 properties worth Rs 20,160 crore and submitted the list for sale to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) as part of the telecom corporation's ambitious asset monetisation plans.

In October 2019, the government had approved a Rs 69,000-crore revival package for BSNL and MTNL that includes merging the two loss-making firms, monetising their assets and giving VRS to employees so that the combined entity turns profitable in two years.

"BSNL owns various land and building properties all over India and is aggressively pursuing monetisation of its surplus properties, aiming to invest the proceeds in expanding its telecom network and revival of the company," the PSU firm said.

BSNL said that besides 13 properties listed for sale, there are more properties in the pipeline and will be put to auction soon.

The properties put on sale are located at Tadepalligudem, Patancheru and Kondapalli in Andhra Pradesh, Bharuch and Surat in Gujarat, Purani Itarsi and Dewas City in Madhya Pradesh, Lucknow and Bijnor in UP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BSNL

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 22:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.