Cabinet may soon approve revised PLI scheme for automobile sector

-
ALSO READ
Application window for PLI scheme for white goods opens from today
PLI scheme, basic customs duty: Only flickering benefits for solar power
Success of PLI scheme depends on how well Apple's India plans shape up
Mobile device makers press for 2021 as zero year under PLI scheme
White goods, solar modules get Rs 10,738 crore worth of PLI push
-
The government is believed to have slashed the outlay for the automobile sector under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to about Rs 26,000 crore and the proposal is expected to be approved by the Union Cabinet soon, sources said.
Last year, the government had announced a PLI scheme for the automobile and auto components sector with an outlay of Rs 57,043 crore, earmarked for five years.
The sources did not disclose the reason for revising the scheme to Rs 25,938 crore, but stated that the focus is now more on battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
The Cabinet may take up the proposal for consideration next week, one of the sources said.
Component segments which are expected to be covered under the scheme include automatic transmission assembly, electronic power steering system, sensors, super capacitors, sunroofs, adaptive front lighting, automatic braking, tyre pressure monitoring system, and collision warning system.
Auto industry body SIAM has earlier stated that the scheme announced by the government will increase competitiveness and take the growth of the sector to the next level.
The scheme for the sector is part of the overall production-linked incentives announced for 13 sectors in the Union Budget 2021-22 with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.
The PLI scheme will help bring scale in key sectors and create and nurture global champions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU