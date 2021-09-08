Jindal Steel and Power prepays $106 million debt for Australian arm

-
ALSO READ
Low base effect: JSPL reports 10-fold rise in profit to Rs 2.5K crore
JSPL accepts revised offer from Worldone to divest 96.42% in Jindal Power
JSPL receives revised Rs 7,401-cr offer from Worldone Pvt for Jindal Power
JSPL steel production jumps 31% to 13.7 lakh tonnes during April and May
JSPL accepts Rs 7,401-cr revised offer for Jindal Power from Worldone
-
JSPL has made a pre-payment of USD 106 million (about Rs 777.4 crore) to the lenders of its arm Jindal Steel & Power (Australia) Ltd.
Without sharing further details, the steelmaker said the prepayment has helped the company reduce the "Australian debt" by approximately 50 per cent.
In a statement on Wednesday, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) said through its step down subsidiary, Jindal Steel & Power (Australia) Ltd it has made a pre-payment of 105.66 million USD (approximately Rs 777.4 crore).
The company is now aiming to clear all its overseas debt in the coming quarters, the statement said.
JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said, "We are paying back to lenders before time in order to strengthen our balance sheet. The company is aligned with the India growth story and we want to become a net debt-free company by FY23 through accelerated deleveraging".
Part of O P Jindal Group, JSPL has a presence in steel, power and mining sectors.
The company has made investments worth USD 12 billion USD (Rs 90,000 crore) across the globe.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU