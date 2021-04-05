CareerLabs raises $2.2 mn from Rocket Internet's VC fund GFC, others

-
Profile building startup CareerLabs on Monday said it has secured USD 2.2 million in a new financing round led by Rocket Internet's VC fund Global Founders Capital to scale its platform.
UPL Chief Digital Officer Toshan Tamhane, QuessCorp Founder Chairman Ajit Isaac, Spencer Stuart MD and Professor of ISB Rohit Kale, Nasdaq's former MD Ghanshyam Dass and Netflix India Director Abhishek Nag also participated in the funding round, CareerLabs said in a statement.
CareerLabs was founded in 2019 by the ex-leadership team of Byju's, led by serial entrepreneur P N Santosh, ex-McKinsey alumnus and ex- founding member at Byju's, Krithika Srinivasan from University of Michigan and Prasanna Alagesan, an alumnus of IIM Bangalore.
CareerLabs is building India's first profile builder platform to help college students and working professionals discover their career paths and prepare for a life beyond college at scale and at affordable price.
"We strongly intend to bridge this supply-demand gap and enable 1 million students to learn and earn better by providing everyone a chance to achieve a successful career thereby creating a motivated workforce.
"We are investing in building the right Machine Learning Models with the focus on identifying the right career tracks for students and incorporating the right engagement activities resulting in successful outcomes for students," CareerLabs co-founder and CEO P N Santosh added.
