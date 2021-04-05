Maruti Suzuki production rises significantly to 1,72,433 units in March

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki Q3 results preview: Analysts see up to 30% YoY growth in PAT
Maruti Suzuki posts 2% YoY growth in Q2 profit at Rs 1,420 crore
Maruti Suzuki posts 26% rise in Q3 profit at Rs 1,997 crore; revenue up 13%
Here's what to expect from Maruti Suzuki's Q2 results today
Maruti, Hyundai to ramp up production in Dec as festive demand sustains
-
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said its total production in March 2021 increased significantly to 1,72,433 units over the same month last year.
The company had produced a total of 92,540 units in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.
"Production in March 2020 had declined significantly over the same period of the previous year owing to COVID related disruption. The comparison of March 2021 figures with March 2020 figures has to be seen in this context," it added.
Passenger vehicle production stood at 1,25,724 units last month as compared to 69,854 units in March 2020.
Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models was 28,519 units last month as against 17,630 units a year ago.
Similarly, manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, rose to 95,186 units last month as against 50,078 units in March 2020, MSI said.
Production of utility vehicles -- Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 -- increased to 32,421 units last month from 15,203 units in the corresponding month of 2020.
MSI said production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,397 units in March as against 938 units in the year-ago month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU