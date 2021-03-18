CBI books Cadbury India, searches several premises in corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out searches at several locations of India Ltd, which is now known as Foods Pvt Ltd.

A source said that multiple teams of the agency carried out searches at the locations of India Ltd in Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

The source said that the agency's action is based on a case it had registered against Foods Pvt Ltd and central excise officials in connection with alleged irregularities and corruption for obtaining licence for a chocolate factory in Himachal Pradesh.

The has registered a case for forgery, besides invoking the Prevention of Corruption Act.

