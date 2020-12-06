CBI books Unitech MD, family in Canara bank fraud; carries out searches

-
ALSO READ
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra
Supreme Court allows sharing of resolution plan of Unitech Ltd under IBC
Delhi HC denies daily access to lawyers for jailed Unitech directors
Supreme Court rejects Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra's bail plea
Unitech posts net loss of Rs 1,317 cr for March quarter of last fiscal
-
The CBI has booked Managing Director of Unitech Sanjay Chandra, his father Ramesh and brother Ajay for alleged bank fraud of Rs 198 crore in Canara bank, officials said Sunday.
The CBI after registering the fresh case against Chandra carried out searches at multiple locations at the premises of the accused.
Sanjay Chandra was released on interim bail from Tihar Jail on Friday after 43 months after a Delhi court gave him relief on medical grounds.
The company is facing multiple probes by several agencies including Delhi Police, CBI and the ED.
Chandra's alleged role had also figured in the 2G Spectrum scam but he was acquitted by the trial court.
The Canara Bank has alleged that the company had been availing credit facilities from it on the basis of personal and corporate guarantees from Chandras.
Later, due to low demand in the housing market, the company started defaulting on payments.
The government had taken over control of the company and the Supreme Court had ordered a forensic audit by Grant Thorton into the company's finances.
It emerged in the forensic audit that the company has diverted, siphoned off and misappropriated funds.
"Out of of Rs 1,4270 crores collected from 29,800 homebuyers, around Rs 5063.05 crore was potentially not utilised for the construction and execution of the 74 identified projects.
"Similarly Unitech availed Rs 1805.86 crore from six financial institutions, out of which Rs 763 crore was not utilised for projects," the bank alleged in its complaint which is now part of the FIR.
The audit also showed that between 2007 and 2010, the company made investments of over Rs 1,745 crore in Cyprus, a tax haven.
The report showed alleged unexplained write-off of investments and advances to related parties, diversion of funds to offshore tax havens and related companies, it said.
The company allegedly committed a breach of trust and created false ownership in favour of a third party without the knowledge of mortgagee, the bank alleged.
The bank alleged that the company has misappropriated Rs 198 crore of public money.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU