JUST IN
ADIA, KKR, Brookfield to invest in UPL companies as restructuring move
ADIA, Brookfield, KKR to invest Rs 4k cr in UPL's pure-play biz platforms
A family at war: Kirloskar siblings await SC judgement on arbitration
DGCA lifts 50% cap restrictions on SpiceJet, to operate with full capacity
Meta-owned Facebook introduces new features, including Reels for Groups
PhonePe in talks to raise $700 mn in funding at $12 bn valuation
Wockhardt likely to sell India business to cut debt, focus on UK: Analysts
NGT imposes Rs 18.35 cr fine on HPCL-Visakh Refinery for green violations
Large contracts in pipeline, deal win trend intact in medium term: Mphasis
Reliance Capital binding bids submission deadline extended to November 20
You are here: Home » Companies » News
CSB Bank Q2 profit at Rs 121 cr, total income rises to Rs 600.12 cr
Business Standard

CCI's Rs 1,338-cr penalty a 'major setback' for Indian consumers: Google

Will review Competition Commission's decision to evaluate next steps: Google on Rs 1,338 cr penalty order

Topics
Google India | Competition Commission of India | Indian consumers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Google

Google on Friday said it will review Competition Commission's (CCI) decision to impose a Rs 1,338 crore penalty for alleged anti-competitive practice, and termed the order a "major setback" for Indian consumers and businesses.

In its first official response after the CCI order, Google said Android has created more choices for everyone and supports thousands of successful businesses in India and around the world.

"The CCI's decision is a major setback for Indian consumers and businesses, opening serious security risks for Indians who trust Android's security features, and raising the cost of mobile devices for Indians," a Google spokesperson said in an email statement.

Google said it will "review the decision to evaluate the next steps".

The competition watchdog on Thursday slapped a steep penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

The regulator, which passed the order after ordering a detailed probe more than three years ago, has also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

Android is a popular open-source, mobile operating system installed by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of smartphones and tablets.

CCI, which had started probing the case in April 2019, has directed that OEMs should not be restrained from choosing from among Google's proprietary applications to be pre-installed and also not be forced to pre-install a bouquet of applications on their smart devices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google India

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 18:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.