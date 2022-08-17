JUST IN
ReNew Power raises $1 billion through ECB for battery-enabled project
Business Standard

CCPA fines Flipkart for allowing sale of substandard pressure cookers

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Wednesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 on e-commerce player Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Flipkart
Flipkart fined by CCPA for allowing to sell substandard pressure cookers. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Wednesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 on e-commerce player Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform.

Speaking to PTI, CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare said a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 has been imposed on Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard pressure cookers on its e-commerce platform and violating the rights of consumers.

Flipkart has also been directed to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers and reimburse money to the consumers, she said.

The company has also been asked to submit a compliance report of the same within 45 days, she added.

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 18:30 IST

