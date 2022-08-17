CCPA fines Flipkart for allowing sale of substandard pressure cookers

-
ALSO READ
CCPA to challenge Delhi HC stay on service charge norms for hotels
District Collectors to ensure enforcement of service charge norms: CCPA
Valid medical prescriptions must for e-sale of ayurveda drugs: CCPA
CCPA imposes fine on Amazon for selling sub-standard pressure cookers
Forced to pay service charge? Here's how you can lodge a complaint
-
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Wednesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 on e-commerce player Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform.
Speaking to PTI, CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare said a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 has been imposed on Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard pressure cookers on its e-commerce platform and violating the rights of consumers.
Flipkart has also been directed to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers and reimburse money to the consumers, she said.
The company has also been asked to submit a compliance report of the same within 45 days, she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 18:30 IST