Chhattisgarh CM inaugurates incubation centres for agri startups

-
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: State tally crosses 121,000 mark
Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: 2,688 cases, 39 deaths, 713 discharged
Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: 2,515 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths
Chhattisgarh govt allows inter-state public transport operations
Chhattisgarh pvt hospitals overcharging Covid-19 patients to face action
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister
Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday inaugurated two incubation centres at Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV) Raipur to promote startups and innovators in agriculture and allied sectors, a government official here said.
While virtually inaugurating Biotech Incubation Centre and Agri-Business Incubation and Production Centre to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Baghel said every university in the state should establish incubation and manufacturing hubs to promote new business ideas.
Underlining the role of youth in state's 'Gadhbo Nava Chhattisgarh' (create a new Chhattisgarh) campaign, he said all educational institutions should work towards developing entrepreneurial skills in youth.
The incubation centres will provide infrastructure, technology, financial and business networking assistance to budding innovators and entrepreneurs in the agri-biotechnology and agriculture sector, a public relations officer of the IGKV said.
The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for a new building of the biotech incubation centre, which is a part of the biotechnology park, a joint project of IGKV Raipur and state Agriculture department, he said.
The project will be completed in two phases, the official said.
In the first phase, the new building of the incubation centre will be set up at a cost of Rs 30 crore in the university campus in the next two years, where 23 companies will be provided facilities for their offices and labs, he said.
They will also be given technical and business networking guidance, the official said.
Startups related to agri-biotech, healthcare biotech and food processing will be given preference there, he said.
In the second phase of the project, a 'business enterprises zone' will be developed on 9.59 hectare land in Mungi village in Arang area of Raipur district, where 23 companies will be provided research, technical and infrastructure facilities, he said.
Similarly, in the agri-business and incubation centre, young entrepreneurs will be given training and the opportunity to launch their startups, the PRO said.
At present, 94 entrepreneurs are being trained at the agri-business incubation centre, while 24 companies have already set up offices there, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU