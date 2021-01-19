Dunzo raises Rs 293 cr in Series E funding round from Google, Lightbox

-
ALSO READ
21% startups and MSMEs benefited from govt Schemes in 2020: Survey
Flipkart picks 8 finalists for startup accelerator program; $25,000 grant
Six Indian startups that beat the pandemic to become unicorns this year
Lumis Partners' SCL starts six-month programme for supply chain startups
The Year That Was: How startups survived 2020 with resilience, pivots, hope
-
Homegrown hyperlocal delivery platform Dunzo on Tuesday said it has raised $40 million (approximately Rs 293 crore) in its Series E funding round with participation from new and existing investors, including Google, Lightbox, Evolvence, Hana Financial Investment, LGT Lightstone Aspada, and Alteria, among others.
"This capital stems from a year of robust growth amidst the pandemic," the company said in a statement.
Dunzo said that in the coming year, the platform will focus on deploying its playbook for sustainable growth across its fastest-growing cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and Pune.
"Dunzo's mission resonated stronger than ever in 2020. We have been amazed by everything merchants and users have started to depend on the platform for," Dunzo Digital CEO and Co-founder Kabeer Biswas, said in a statement.
"We truly believe we are writing a playbook for how hyperlocal businesses can be built with sustainable unit economics and capital responsibility."
Bengaluru-based Dunzo said that with a gross merchandise value (GMV) growth of 2X over the past year, the platform is now about $100 million annualised GMV business.
"As merchants go digital, Dunzo is helping small businesses in their digital transformation journey in support of business recovery," said Caesar Sengupta, Vice President, Google.
Over the past six months, the platform has supported over 300 neighbourhoods across eight cities, and has delivered essential goods to users within 29 minutes.
Dunzo offers a full-stack of services across commerce (consumables, pet supplies, health, and wellness), courier (pick up and drop), and commute (bike taxi).
--IANS
gb/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU