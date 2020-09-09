JUST IN
Govt gives more time to companies to conduct annual general meetings
Companies can now hold their FY20 Annual General Meeting by Dec 31: MCA

In a major relief for corporates, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the deadline to hold AGM for the financial year 2019-20 till December 31 in the wake of the pandemic

IANS  |  New Delhi 

In a major relief for corporates, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the deadline to hold Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the financial year 2019-20 till December 31 in the wake of the pandemic.

The existing deadline was scheduled to end on September 30.

According to an MCA statement, the move would provide relief to around 12 lakh companies.

"MCA issued directions to RoCs (Registrar of Companies) to issue orders without filing of formal application and payment of fee. Even applications already filed but not approved or rejected are also covered for this relief," it said.

The statement noted that the MCA is extending this timeline due to Covid-19 and to meet the demand from various associations for extending time to hold the AGM.

"This is for the first time that such relief generally is given to all companies," it said.

--IANS

rrb/sn

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 07:31 IST

