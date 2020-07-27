Consolidated Edison selects Infosys to digitally transform customer service

Ltd has been selected by



Consolidated Edison Company (Con Edison), one of the oldest Fortune 500 utility serving New York City and surroundings, to digitally transform its capabilities over the next four years.

The Bengaluru-headquartered software major said in a statement it will implement a new commercial-off-the-shelf system (CSS) that will help Con Edisons strategic aspiration to deliver an improved experience.

It will also enable Con Edison to keep pace with regulatory and technology changes, become technologically nimble, mitigate risks, and become cost effective, it said.

As a part of this association, will provide end-to-end programme management, business process blueprint, design, development, testing, deployment and post go-live stabilisation support services, it was stated.

