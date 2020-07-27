Consolidated Edison selects Infosys to digitally transform customer service

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Infosys will provide end-to-end program management, business process blueprint, design, development, testing, deployment and post go-live stabilization support services

Infosys Ltd has been selected by

Consolidated Edison Company (Con Edison), one of the oldest Fortune 500 utility companies serving New York City and surroundings, to digitally transform its customer service capabilities over the next four years.

The Bengaluru-headquartered software major said in a statement it will implement a new commercial-off-the-shelf customer service system (CSS) that will help Con Edisons strategic aspiration to deliver an improved customer service experience.

It will also enable Con Edison to keep pace with regulatory and technology changes, become technologically nimble, mitigate risks, and become cost effective, it said.

As a part of this association, Infosys will provide end-to-end programme management, business process blueprint, design, development, testing, deployment and post go-live stabilisation support services, it was stated.

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 17:09 IST

