Coronavirus: Facebook cancels conference, Microsoft withdraws from another

-
ALSO READ
Corona outbreak: Govt directs ports to place screening, quarantine system
Facebook working to curb fake cures on coronavirus outbreak, misinformation
Facebook bans ads with false claims about products linked to coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll spirals to 637 in China
Microsoft cuts revenue estimates, says will feel impact of COVID19 outbreak
-
(Reuters) - Facebook Inc
"In place of the in-person F8 event, we're planning other ways for our community to get together through a combo of locally hosted events, videos and live streamed content," said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, Facebook's director of platform partnership.
The conference, which attracted 5,000 people from around the world last year, was scheduled to be held on May 5 and 6 in San Jose, California.
Microsoft now has plans to hold a digital-only event from March 16-18. Facebook has earlier pulled out of the Game Developers Conference set to be held in San Francisco.
In California, a person was detected with coronavirus infection on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the United States to 15, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The agency has warned of the possibility of a community spread of the coronavirus in the country.
Earlier this month, The Mobile World Congress (MWC), the annual telecoms industry gathering, was called off after a mass exodus by exhibitors due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak.
AT&T Inc
Alphabet Inc's
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU