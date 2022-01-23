Crypto.com users not able to access accounts after $34 mn hack

-
After several users complained about issues with logging back to their accounts on Crypto.com after the platform was hit by a $34 million hack, its CEO Kris Marszalek has been forced to respond on social media how best they can get back their accounts.
Thousands of people took to social media to complain that they could not get back into their accounts, begging for help.
In a tweet thread, Marszalek finally responded, saying if you can't get back into our app following access reset this week, "in 95/100 cases you are simply using the wrong email to login".
"We don't allow duplicate accounts with the same phone number, so you will get stuck if you are using the wrong email," Marszalek posted late on Saturday.
"We are helping users with these cases one by one, but it takes time given the scale of our platform," he added.
Leading cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com last week admitted that 483 users on its platform lost almost $34 million in various digital coins owing to a compromise in two-factor (2FA) authentication.
Overall, the unauthorised withdrawals had over $15 million worth of ethereum, $19 million worth of Bitcoin and $66,200 in "other currencies".
Marszalek said in a latest tweet: "Rest assured your funds are safe and waiting for you to log back in.. with the right email."
Crypto.com, which is endorsed by famous Hollywood actor Matt Damon, had said it revoked all customer 2FA tokens, and added additional security hardening measures, which required all customers to re-login and set up their 2FA token to ensure only authorised activity would occur.
